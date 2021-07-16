More than 35 Carthage students were selected to conduct research with faculty as part of the 2021 Summer Undergraduate Research Experience, including these students from your coverage area:

Katiann Nelson of Waterford is participating in the Preparation and Performance: An Opera Company Experience project.

Ashley Gorman of Mount Pleasant is participating in the Computational Analysis of Zebrafish Behavior and the Optokinetic Response project.

Liam Carls of Racine is participating in the Propellant Refueling and On-Oribt Transfer Operations (Proto II) project.

