Lois Grace Nikl, 96, died peacefully, Thursday at St. Monica’s Senior Living with her family by her side. She was born in Racine October 5, 1923 daughter of the late Martin and Mary (Nee: Williams) Tobinkski and had been a lifelong resident.

Lois attended Washington Park High School. In June of 1948, she married Lawrence Nikl and together they raised two sons, Larry and Tom. Lawrence died on May 8, 1994. Lois was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church and SOKOL.

In her younger years, Lois enjoyed bowling, golf, picnicking, and meeting new friends through her work as an Avon Lady. She was a devoted mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her sons, Larry and Tom; grandchildren, Douglas, Kristina, and Rebecca; cousins; other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughters-in-law, Jolene and Deborah.

Funeral services will be held at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home Saturday at 11 a.m. with Reverend John Roekle officiating. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 10-11 a.m. Memorials to First Evangelical Lutheran Church have been suggested.