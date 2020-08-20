RACINE – Longshot Vinyl Lounge and Perennial Soaps are collaborating in a single location at 316 Sixth St., in Downtown Racine.

Jada Pfarr, Longshot Vinyl owner, announced on her Facebook page this week that “our customers will be able to buy their favorite handmade soaps, locally crafted and designed gifts, vintage and new vinyl records all in one shop.”

Work on the shared space will continue through September and a grand reopening date announcement is planned for early October.

Longshot Vinyl Lounge opened at 324 Sixth Street in December 2018. Perennial Handmade Studio, operated by Erin Manders, was launched in 2011 and has been located at 316 Sixth Street since November 2018.

Pfarr said in her post that Longshot Vinyl customers can continue to shop for used and new vinyl records via the shop’s website: http://www.longshotvinyl.com/

“Though we will be closing down our event space, you can still order from our web store or contact us by messaging our Facebook or Instagram accounts or by email while we move to our new space. You will still be able to pick your order by appointment,” Pfarr wrote.