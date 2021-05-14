When Racine prom goers say that prom here is unlike anywhere else, they aren’t lying. They say “the bigger, the better,” and that includes Racine’s prom. The lights, the camera, the action…it’s all there.

This treasured day might as well be a holiday in this county. Prom isn’t a topic that this community takes lightly. There’s even a documentary called “The World’s Best Prom,” with a storyline that gives an inside look at this special event by Racine’s very own, Ruben Carbajal.

Girls get glammed up in their dresses and men to the nines, all for one perfect night. High schools all around the town make their way for a grand red carpet entrance. It’s an unforgettable experience for those who attend.

The COVID-19 pandemic has derailed many events, but in 2021, prom continues. Through the ages, no matter whether prom goers continue to live in Racine, the memories never fade.

While you may or may not be attending this year, take a look back through the ages at Racine’s greatest dance by viewing the galleries below.

The Oldies But Goodies

For as long as Racine prom-goers can remember, this event has been exceptional. Take a look back as far as 1970. Throughout the years, the location of prom and dress styles may have changed, but no matter when you went, it was still “a night to remember.”

Debra Nelson Morrall pictured with Denis Anderson in 1970 at Horlick’s prom

Horlick Prom 1974 Jeff & Annie Fidler

Ruben & Mary Guardiola

Prom 1979

Horlick Prom in 1982, Sari Snyder and Beth Beth Lonergan Schiro

Prom 1983, Submitted by Chris Mayer

Angel Healy Markiewicz and date at Case’s Prom in 1990 Racine Prom Photos

Throwback to the Good Ole Days

Friends from all around Racine County never missed the chance to dance. Check out these photos from the good ole days. Recognize anyone?

1983 Prom, Submitted by Holly Krein

Park High School 1986 submitted by Marissa Dawson

Letf to Right: Becky, Jilly, Courtney and Dierdre 1994

Let the good times roll

Prom 2000, Submitted by Rebecca Arndt

Prom Photo Submitted by Lina Edwardson

Prom 2010

Cassandra Martinez‘s photo submission

Kim Emmrich at prom in 1994

Brian and Jeanne Fletcher at Horlick Prom in 1996

Riding in Style

Half the fun of going to prom is the ride you take getting there. Classic cars, party buses, elephants, and limousines are all up there with the coolest rides in town. These couples and friends pose with their hot wheels.

Kai

Paige Weslaski and the Trusky Brothers at Case High School Prom

Ally Weisbrod and Michael Nielsen Prom 2018

Theresa Guardiola and date at Prom

Horlick High School Prom Goers

Prom Goers arriving at Rotary Post Prom Catching cool rides to Rotary Post Prom

The Girls

Finding the perfect gown is a part of the fun. Nothing beats the glam and glitz. So here’s a blast from the past showcasing dresses throughout the years.

Park High School Prom 2015

2010 Park High School Prom Featuring Noel Veltri and Jessica Diaz

Mia James, Juliana Garcia Malacara, Mya James at Horlick Prom in 2019

Orre Sisters at Prom in 2014

Photo submitted by Ashley Hubrich

St. Cat’s Prom in 2017

Ashlie Skotzke submits her prom photo from 2010

Ashley and Meagan Borgardt with Natasha Colson at Rotary Post Prom 2017

Alex Johnson and Jena George at Prom in 2017

Prom 2018, Park High School

Prom photo submitted by Ashley Hubrich

Photo submitted by Madison Ro

Riley Wregner and

Nichole Kolanowski and friend at Prom in 2017 at the REAL School

Fitchett Sisters at Park Prom



2015 Prom Group featuring

Erica Meredith and Allyssa McIntosh at Horlick High School Prom in 2016

Kerah Miller and Mikayla Schowalter at Horlick Prom in 2014

Jessi Corkins and friend at Park High School Prom in 2016

Jenna Rosinski and Gabby Steffen at Park High School Prom in 2016

Flying Solo

Abby Harris at Rotary Post Prom in 2017

Marah Rose at Park High School Prom in 2017

Nesha Allen Prom 2017

Courtney Elizabeth at Prom in 2013

Juju Malacara at Prom in 2019

Josh Dunn at Park High School Prom in 2018

Zola goes to prom in 2018 at Park High School.

Emma Widmar, Racine County Eye’s Author poses for her prom photo in 2017.

Bailey Nicole makes grand entrance at Rotary Post prom in 2017 Prom Photos Through the Ages

Group Prom Photos

Case High School Prom Group Shot 2010

Horlick High School Prom Group Shot 2016

Case High School Prom Group Shot 2016

Park High School Prom 2018



Horlick High School Prom

Racine Prom Goers in 2014

Selfie on the Dance Floor at Post Prom in 2014

Sara Peterson, Katelyn Christensen, Rachel Opgenorth Moriarity, Sarah Jaeck Gregory at prom in 2010

Case High School Prom 2010

Prom 2017

2015 Prom Goers



Union Grove High School Prom 2016

Nick and Brandon from Park High School Prom

Case High School Prom

Michael Nielsen and Mitchell Krein Prom 2018

Park High School Prom 2017









Dalton Gautsch and Lexi Mason at Walden’s Prom in 2017







Max and Bailey at Prom in 2017











Prom 2012: Alyssa Bohm

Prom 2011: Lauren Heckel and Derik Avery

Luca Jude and Dani Daniels at Union Grove Prom 2017

2015 Prom, Case High School, Alondra Gonzalez and Ricky Kuiper

Matt Fix and Anissa Hunter in 2014 at Park’s Prom

Dani Hood, 2015 Park Prom Queen, with Ryan Sheen

Zane Navratil and Jennifer Schmidt from The Prairie School

Connor Phillips and Ashley Lawler at St. Cat’s Prom 2017



Prom 2020, Prom Queen from Case High School: Destiny Ocacio and Tonaijah Perry

Samantha Keller and date at Horlick Prom in 2016

Marah Roberts and Rob Zigas at Case High School Prom 2016

Madison Keller and Mason Witkofski at Union Grove Prom in 2017



Max Widmar and Leah Nelson at Prom in 2014

Kayla Swanson and TJ Swanson at Union Groves Prom in 2016

Ashely Monti and Nick Van Tubberrgen

2021 Prom Details

Another year has gone by, and another prom is approaching. Submit your prom photos by clicking here. View the Rotary Post Prom red carpet schedule by clicking here.

Contact Emma Widmar, from the Racine County Eye, by emailing ewidmar@racinecountyeye.com with any comments, questions, and concerns. Visit our Facebook page here and share your favorite prom memories.

