When Racine prom goers say that prom here is unlike anywhere else, they aren’t lying. They say “the bigger, the better,” and that includes Racine’s prom. The lights, the camera, the action…it’s all there.
This treasured day might as well be a holiday in this county. Prom isn’t a topic that this community takes lightly. There’s even a documentary called “The World’s Best Prom,” with a storyline that gives an inside look at this special event by Racine’s very own, Ruben Carbajal.
Girls get glammed up in their dresses and men to the nines, all for one perfect night. High schools all around the town make their way for a grand red carpet entrance. It’s an unforgettable experience for those who attend.
The COVID-19 pandemic has derailed many events, but in 2021, prom continues. Through the ages, no matter whether prom goers continue to live in Racine, the memories never fade.
While you may or may not be attending this year, take a look back through the ages at Racine’s greatest dance by viewing the galleries below.
The Oldies But Goodies
For as long as Racine prom-goers can remember, this event has been exceptional. Take a look back as far as 1970. Throughout the years, the location of prom and dress styles may have changed, but no matter when you went, it was still “a night to remember.”
Throwback to the Good Ole Days
Friends from all around Racine County never missed the chance to dance. Check out these photos from the good ole days. Recognize anyone?
Riding in Style
Half the fun of going to prom is the ride you take getting there. Classic cars, party buses, elephants, and limousines are all up there with the coolest rides in town. These couples and friends pose with their hot wheels.
The Girls
Finding the perfect gown is a part of the fun. Nothing beats the glam and glitz. So here’s a blast from the past showcasing dresses throughout the years.
Flying Solo
Group Prom Photos
Prom Dates
2021 Prom Details
Another year has gone by, and another prom is approaching. Submit your prom photos by clicking here. View the Rotary Post Prom red carpet schedule by clicking here.
Contact Emma Widmar, from the Racine County Eye, by emailing ewidmar@racinecountyeye.com with any comments, questions, and concerns. Visit our Facebook page here and share your favorite prom memories.
