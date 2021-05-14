When Racine prom goers say that prom here is unlike anywhere else, they aren’t lying. They say “the bigger, the better,” and that includes Racine’s prom. The lights, the camera, the action…it’s all there.

This treasured day might as well be a holiday in this county. Prom isn’t a topic that this community takes lightly. There’s even a documentary called “The World’s Best Prom,” with a storyline that gives an inside look at this special event by Racine’s very own, Ruben Carbajal.

Girls get glammed up in their dresses and men to the nines, all for one perfect night. High schools all around the town make their way for a grand red carpet entrance. It’s an unforgettable experience for those who attend.

The COVID-19 pandemic has derailed many events, but in 2021, prom continues. Through the ages, no matter whether prom goers continue to live in Racine, the memories never fade.

While you may or may not be attending this year, take a look back through the ages at Racine’s greatest dance by viewing the galleries below.

The Oldies But Goodies

For as long as Racine prom-goers can remember, this event has been exceptional. Take a look back as far as 1970. Throughout the years, the location of prom and dress styles may have changed, but no matter when you went, it was still “a night to remember.”

  • Debra Nelson Morrall pictured with Denis Anderson in 1970 at Horlick’s prom
  • Horlick Prom 1974 Jeff & Annie Fidler
  • Ruben & Mary Guardiola
    Prom 1979
  • Horlick Prom in 1982, Sari Snyder and Beth Beth Lonergan Schiro
  • Prom 1983, Submitted by Chris Mayer
  • Angel Healy Markiewicz and date at Case’s Prom in 1990
Racine Prom Photos

Throwback to the Good Ole Days

Friends from all around Racine County never missed the chance to dance. Check out these photos from the good ole days. Recognize anyone?

  • 1983 Prom, Submitted by Holly Krein
  • Park High School 1986 submitted by Marissa Dawson
  • Letf to Right: Becky, Jilly, Courtney and Dierdre 1994
  • Let the good times roll
  • Prom 2000, Submitted by Rebecca Arndt
  • Prom Photo Submitted by Lina Edwardson
  • Prom 2010
    Cassandra Martinez‘s photo submission
  • Kim Emmrich at prom in 1994
  • Brian and Jeanne Fletcher at Horlick Prom in 1996

Riding in Style

Half the fun of going to prom is the ride you take getting there. Classic cars, party buses, elephants, and limousines are all up there with the coolest rides in town. These couples and friends pose with their hot wheels.

  • Kai
  • Paige Weslaski and the Trusky Brothers at Case High School Prom
  • Ally Weisbrod and Michael Nielsen Prom 2018
  • Theresa Guardiola and date at Prom
  • Horlick High School Prom Goers
  • Prom Goers arriving at Rotary Post Prom
Catching cool rides to Rotary Post Prom

The Girls

Finding the perfect gown is a part of the fun. Nothing beats the glam and glitz. So here’s a blast from the past showcasing dresses throughout the years.

  • Park High School Prom 2015
  • 2010 Park High School Prom Featuring Noel Veltri and Jessica Diaz
  • Mia James, Juliana Garcia Malacara, Mya James at Horlick Prom in 2019
  • Orre Sisters at Prom in 2014
  • Photo submitted by Ashley Hubrich
  • St. Cat’s Prom in 2017
  • Ashlie Skotzke submits her prom photo from 2010
  • Ashley and Meagan Borgardt with Natasha Colson at Rotary Post Prom 2017
  • Alex Johnson and Jena George at Prom in 2017
  • Prom 2018, Park High School
  • Prom photo submitted by Ashley Hubrich
  • Photo submitted by Madison Ro
  • Riley Wregner and
  • Nichole Kolanowski and friend at Prom in 2017 at the REAL School
  • Fitchett Sisters at Park Prom
  • 2015 Prom Group featuring
  • Erica Meredith and Allyssa McIntosh at Horlick High School Prom in 2016
  • Kerah Miller and Mikayla Schowalter at Horlick Prom in 2014
  • Jessi Corkins and friend at Park High School Prom in 2016
  • Jenna Rosinski and Gabby Steffen at Park High School Prom in 2016

Flying Solo

  • Abby Harris at Rotary Post Prom in 2017
  • Marah Rose at Park High School Prom in 2017
  • Nesha Allen Prom 2017
  • Courtney Elizabeth at Prom in 2013
  • Juju Malacara at Prom in 2019
  • Josh Dunn at Park High School Prom in 2018
  • Zola goes to prom in 2018 at Park High School.
  • Emma Widmar, Racine County Eye’s Author poses for her prom photo in 2017.
  • Bailey Nicole makes grand entrance at Rotary Post prom in 2017
Prom Photos Through the Ages

Group Prom Photos

  • Case High School Prom Group Shot 2010
  • Horlick High School Prom Group Shot 2016
  • Case High School Prom Group Shot 2016
  • Park High School Prom 2018
  • Horlick High School Prom
  • Racine Prom Goers in 2014
  • Selfie on the Dance Floor at Post Prom in 2014
  • Sara Peterson, Katelyn Christensen, Rachel Opgenorth Moriarity, Sarah Jaeck Gregory at prom in 2010
  • Case High School Prom 2010
  • Prom 2017
  • 2015 Prom Goers
  • Union Grove High School Prom 2016
  • Nick and Brandon from Park High School Prom
  • Case High School Prom
  • Michael Nielsen and Mitchell Krein Prom 2018
  • Park High School Prom 2017

Prom Dates

  • Dalton Gautsch and Lexi Mason at Walden’s Prom in 2017
  • Max and Bailey at Prom in 2017
  • Prom 2012: Alyssa Bohm
  • Prom 2011: Lauren Heckel and Derik Avery
  • Luca Jude and Dani Daniels at Union Grove Prom 2017
  • 2015 Prom, Case High School, Alondra Gonzalez and Ricky Kuiper
  • Matt Fix and Anissa Hunter in 2014 at Park’s Prom
  • Dani Hood, 2015 Park Prom Queen, with Ryan Sheen
  • Zane Navratil and Jennifer Schmidt from The Prairie School
  • Connor Phillips and Ashley Lawler at St. Cat’s Prom 2017
  • Prom 2020, Prom Queen from Case High School: Destiny Ocacio and Tonaijah Perry
  • Samantha Keller and date at Horlick Prom in 2016
  • Marah Roberts and Rob Zigas at Case High School Prom 2016
  • Madison Keller and Mason Witkofski at Union Grove Prom in 2017
  • Max Widmar and Leah Nelson at Prom in 2014
  • Kayla Swanson and TJ Swanson at Union Groves Prom in 2016
  • Ashely Monti and Nick Van Tubberrgen

2021 Prom Details

