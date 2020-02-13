Lorrie Lee Stewart, 60, died Sunday at Ascension All Saints Hospital. She was born in Racine, October 20, 1959, daughter of the late LeRoy and Marilyn (Nee: Brown) Tighe.

Lorrie attended Washington Park High School.

Surviving are her husband Dexter Stewart; step children, Michael McCutcheon, Dexter McCutcheon Jr, Sunny Stewart, Jawan King, Quenalla Anderson; mother-in-law, Lois Belang; siblings, Kellie Tighe, Lisa (Jimmy) Marshall, Rebeca (Jose) Rodriguez, Patrice Swenson, Jackie McCallister, Anna Cotton, Holly (Bob) Stringer, Sally (Jeff) Farlow, George (Connie) Cornwell, John (Donna) Cornwell, Raymond Cornwell, Steve (Mike) Cornwell; sisters-in-law, Marge Cornwell, MaryLou Cornwell; brother-in-law, Enrique Ibarra: many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, LeRoy Tighe, George Cornwell, Marilyn Tighe; sisters, Valerie Ibarra, Rebecca Pannitto; brothers, LeRoy Tighe Jr., Ralph Cornwell, Roger Cornwell, Jerry Cornwell ,Virgil Cornwell; brother-in-law, Bill Cotton,Roy McCallister; sister-in-law, Nancy Dehne.

Relatives and friends may meet at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, 803 Main Street, on Saturday from 3 to 4 p.m. A service will follow at 4 p.m.