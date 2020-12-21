Emery Smith’s dog was stolen out of her front yard. Smith lives near the 10th block of Wisconsin Avenue. There is a substantial reward available if the dog is found.

The dog was taken by two individuals and loaded into an SUV. The SUV was a dark color. The dog is a silver/grey Weimaraner.

If any information is found about the dog, please contact Emery Smith. Also, if you find the dog, contact Smith at 262-939-7870. Email information to esmith412@gmail.com.

