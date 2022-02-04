Advertisements

Lou Perrine’s is in the process of opening a second location on Kenosha’s south side. The new store, located at 8004 22nd Ave., isn’t open yet, but they are offering free drive-thru COVID-19 testing for the Kenosha Health Department.

Tests are being administered at Lou’s by Fitchburg Family Pharmacy and will be available on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Registration is required and can be done online through Fitchburg’s “Free COVID-19 Testing” page. Click the “COVID TESTING QR CODE” button at the bottom of the page and it will take you through the simple registration process. Once you have your QR code, you can drive up to Lou’s and present your code. If you need testing on alternate days, your QR code is good at any of their testing locations, which are listed on the website as well.

Lou Perrine’s New Location

The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens is committed to publishing the most current and accurate information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in our Coronavirus section. View both the Racine County COVID-19 Dashboard and Kenosha County COVID-19 Dashboard offering real-time (updated Monday – Friday) statistical reporting for Racine and Kenosha Counties.