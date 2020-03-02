Louis J. Floch M.D., 89, died peacefully on Thursday with his family by his side. He was born in Flin Flon, Manitoba, Canada on August 7, 1930, son of the late Jean and Philomene (nee: Bothorel) Floch.

Louis enjoyed a wonderful childhood in Flin Flon. He curled and played hockey and basketball in the winter, swam and played tennis and volleyball in the summer. He graduated from Hapnot Collegiate High School in 1949. Louis earned a scholarship for mining engineering but decided to pursue a career in medicine at the University of Manitoba Medical College, graduating in 1956.

On May 23, 1955, Louis married the love of his life, Merle McFeetors at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Winnipeg, Manitoba. He started his career in Flin Flon. He then moved his family to Mohall, North Dakota where he was in general practice for five years. In 1962, he moved his family to Milwaukee to pursue a three-year residency in Obstetrics/Gynecology at St. Joseph’s Hospital. Louis joined Racine Medical Clinic as their first OB/GYN in 1965. He spent the next 24 years bringing joy to countless people while delivering thousands of babies in Racine. Louis was a fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, a member of the Wisconsin Medical and Racine County Medical Societies, and served on the board of St. Monica’s Senior Living Home. Louis was a member of the Meadowbrook Country Club and a competitive member of the Racine Curling Club for 35 years. He was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. Louis enjoyed golfing with his friends, traveling with Merle, taking family trips to Manitoba and Siesta Key, Florida, and attending his grandchildren’s concerts and sporting events. Spending time with his family gave him the most joy.

Louis will be dearly missed by his wife of nearly sixty-five years, Merle; children, Kathryn (David) Castaneda, Jeffrey (Ann) Floch, Lisa (Michael) Gilvary, Susan (John) Tredwell, Sharon (Andrew) Johnson, Jennifer (Ronald) Smith; grandchildren, Anna (Kurt Weiss) Castaneda, James Louis (Kayla) Castaneda, Alissa, and Joseph Castaneda, Patrick and Holly Merle Gilvary, Graham and Maggie Tredwell, Emily and Benjamin Johnson, Andrew, Ryan, and Michael Adyniec, Amanda and Jacob Smith; great-grandson, Elliot Weiss; brother, Paul (Ruby) Floch; sister, Germaine (David) Harvey; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Florence Fraser, Elwyn (Janice) McFeetors, Delmer (Shirley) McFeetors; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. In addition to his parents, Louis was also preceded in death by his siblings, Jeanne (James) Reagan, Marie (Arnold) Stephanson, Philomene (Edward) O’Reilly, Reine (Wilfred) Watt, Pauline (Armand) Picard and John (Lula) Floch, other relatives, and dear friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring Street, Friday, March 6, 2020, 11 a.m. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, March 5 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. and at the church on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Memorials to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Healthcare Network, St. Catherine’s High School or to the University of Manitoba Medical College have been suggested.

