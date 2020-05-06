Louise A. Williams, 93, died on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at her residence in the presence of family and friends. Born in Racine, the daughter of the late Anthony and Esther (Nee: Alfano) Papara and sister of the late Anthony Papara, Jr. (Hacienda Heights, CA).

Louise was a proud graduate of St. Catherine’s High School, class of 1944. She married her beloved husband, Richard C. Williams, with whom she shared forty-five beautiful years. He preceded her in death, January 1, 2000.

In her younger years, Louise was employed by Rainfair Inc., but she spent the majority of her career with the City of Racine as the assistant to several of Racine’s City Clerks. Louise was proud to serve as secretary for the Christopher Columbus Commission which dedicated the Christopher Columbus Causeway on the lakefront near Festival Hall and sponsored yearly scholarships to local youth. Louise was a lifetime, faithful member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and creator of their church life exhibit. She was also a member of the Blake Avenue Group, City Hall Retirees Group and Vittoria Colonna Lodge. Most important to Louise was her Catholic faith, her family and her friends. She was a generous soul and strong woman who cared lovingly for those in her life.

She will be dearly missed by her daughter, Maria E. Williams of Racine and Naperville, IL; her nephews and nieces, Matthew Papara and his son, Matt Jr.; Toni Anne Papara and her son, A.J. Clemendor; Susan (Paul) Pesqueira and their daughter, Amanda; Steve (Wilma) Williams and daughter, Rebeccah Wall; Greg (Diane) Williams; Mike (Holly) Williams; Christopher (Debbie) Williams; and many dear cousins, other relatives, and friends.

A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held with entombment at Holy Cross Garden Mausoleum, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may view the service Thursday, May 7, at 12:00 pm CST at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, on the Louise A. Williams page, service, time, and press live stream. In lieu of flowers, Louise and her family would appreciate having masses said for the repose of her soul or donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society or to your local food pantries to help during the COVID-19 crisis.



Please send condolences to Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.