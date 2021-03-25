

Many people are looking for low-cost spay/neuter right now, so The Fix Is In is coming to Racine. The Fix Is In is a mobile spay/neuter clinic. The clinic will be parked at the Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus, 8900 16th Street, Mount Pleasant, on April 27, 28, and 29.

They will be in Racine for three full days and are looking to do 30 surgeries per day. The website for booking is: https://thefixisin.org/make-appointment/.

All appointments run directly through The Fix Is In. The WHS is simply supplying some space to make the low-cost spay/neuter services even more accessible to the surrounding community.

Cat spay/neuters start at $40 and dogs start at $150.

Visit their Facebook page for more info: https://www.facebook.com/TheFixIsInWI