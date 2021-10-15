Legacy Redevelopment Corporation (LRC), a U.S. Treasury-certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) that has provided strategic lending solutions to Milwaukee’s underserved markets since 2003, is now offering financial assistance to struggling Racine small businesses.

The organization has partnered with the City of Racine to manage a new Microenterprise Assistance Program that provides loans to Racine area businesses with five or less employees. To better support this program as well as future needs, LRC has opened an office at 500 College Ave in Racine.

“We’re thrilled to be trusted by the City of Racine for this important loan program for small businesses,” said Terese Caro, LRC president & CEO. “It is challenging enough to run a small business during normal times, let alone during a sustained pandemic.” She added, “We know that many small businesses are still struggling to keep their doors open and retain staff, and believe this program will offer much-needed relief.”

According to Caro, the program is targeted at small established businesses that have faced hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Loans are available up to $20,000 to qualifying businesses.

For more in-depth information on the small business loan program, please visit LRC’s website, www.lrcmke.com.

Advertising disclosure
To support our site and content, we work with partners to present valuable offers to help you save, earn, and get ahead. We may be compensated for the purchase of goods and services made through the links in this offer program.
Offers for you
Curated offers for our readers
advertiser disclosure
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Start with a free trial.

Get your students coding in no time!

CodeMonkey is a fun and educational game-based environment where kids learn to code without any prior experience. After completing CodeMonkey's award-winning coding courses, kids will be able to navigate through the programming world with a sense of confidence and accomplishment.

Kids will love learning to code with CodeMonkey

  • Ready to Go Courses. With CodeMonkey’s teacher kit and support team, anyone can teach the basics of computer science.
  • Real Coding Languages. CodeMonkey's courses teach text-based coding so students learn to program like a real developer.
  • Game-Based Learning. Kids learn coding in an engaging and rewarding environment that utilizes gaming elements.

Free Trial - Enjoy a full-blown gaming experience that will teach your kids to code!