Luna is a striking beauty looking for an extra special home. This 8-month-old is still working on her manners and is hoping to find a family without children under the age of 13. If you’d like to meet this incredibly darling girl, stop by the Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus today!

The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) is a private nonprofit organization whose mission is to build a community where people value animals and treat them with respect and kindness.

Founded in 1879, the Wisconsin Humane Society has been saving the lives of animals in need for nearly 140 years. WHS is a 501(c)(3) organization and operates animal shelters in Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Door and Brown Counties, as well as a spay/neuter clinic in West Allis. WHS annually serves 40,000 animals. WHS receives no general government funding and is not part of any national umbrella organization. WHS is the largest shelter in the state of Wisconsin.

Adoption Hours at the Racine Campus:

Mon-Fri: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sat: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sun: Closed

If you are interested in adopting, it is recommended that you arrive at the facility at least two hours before closing in order to complete the adoption process. During peak times, the facility may need to stop checking in clients prior to closing time to accommodate potential adopters on the waiting list.

