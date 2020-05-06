Lynn Ann Barrows, 72, of Racine, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at home. She was born on December 24, 1947, in Wisconsin. Born the daughter of Stanley and Ruth (NEE: Fleming) Scott.

Lynn married the late George Barrows. Lynn will be dearly missed by her children Bobbie Barrows and Carrie (Todd) Degroot.

She will be deeply missed by her grandchildren Shane, Meagan, Ashlie, and Cassandra, and great-grandchildren Payton and Kieran, as well as twin sister Lee (John) Davis, brothers Gary (Jeri) Scott and Don (Kathy) Scott. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Lynn is preceded in death by her parents Stanley and Ruth Scott, Husband George Barrows, and brother Mark Scott.

