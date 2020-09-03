The Master of Science in Clinical Mental Health Counseling (CMHC) program at UW-Parkside was pre-approved as an educational program in professional counseling by the Professional Counselor Section of the Joint Board of Marriage and Family Therapy, Professional Counseling, and Social Work of the State of Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services. The program is housed within the psychology department at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, in the College of Natural and Health Sciences.

“Upon arrival as the founding dean of the college eight years ago, I asked why a matured psychology program, as we have, would not have a graduate program,” said Emmanuel Otu, Dean of the College of Natural and Health Sciences at UW-Parkside. “In that time, I challenged faculty in the department, and with careful study we arrived at the CMHC program. This WI DSPS approval attests to the quality of the program curriculum.”

The program prepares students to become Licensed Professional Counselors who provide ethical, trauma-informed and culturally competent counseling services, informed by current research, holistic care, and clinically effective interventions. Students complete 700 hours of counseling and related work in placement sites that match their clinical interests and future career paths. Students develop skills and knowledge in areas across the domains of clinical mental health counseling, including assessment, diagnosis, intervention, advocacy, and evaluation. In addition, students have the opportunity to work alongside program faculty in research closely tied to their future work as professional counselors.

More information about the M.S. in CMHC at UW-Parkside can be found in the 2019-21 Academic Catalog here. More information can be found on the State of Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services website.