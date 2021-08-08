Madelyn Bernau, of Waterford, is now an Olympic bronze medalist. Bernau recently competed at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. She is a member of the U.S. Olympic Trapshooting team.

Bernau competed at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 in the trap mixed team event. Her teammate, Brian Burrows, of California, also took home a bronze medal.

Bernau Trailblazes at Olympic Games

Not only is this Bernau’s first appearance at the Olympic games, but she was also the first Wisconsinite to make the U.S. Olympic trapshooting team, according to USA Shooting records. Additionally, Bernau was the first Wisconsinite to win an Olympic medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

The official Olympic Games website reports that “the American pair, Madelynn Ann Bernau and Brian Burrows, scored 19 and 23 respectively, while Slovakia Zuzana Rehak Stefecekova contributing 19 targets with partner Erik Varga adding 23.”

Teammates Bernau and Burrows rallied in a shoot-off to win the bronze medal. In the same article, Bernau says, “when we needed to remain calm and strong, we did, and that’s all that mattered.”

As of Friday, August 6, Bernau and Burrows contributed to the 98 Olympic Medal count won by the United States. For updated standings, click here.

Bernau’s Homecoming

Bernau made her way back home after the Olympic games. She was welcomed with wide open arms by family and friends at Mitchell Airport in Milwaukee.

She made a full circle back to Southeastern Wisconsin, where she first began trapshooting, at just 12 years old. Bernau was a member of 4-H clubs in the Waterford/Burlington area. Likewise, she advanced her skills when joining the Waterford Union High School team.

She shot American traps, skeet, and sporting clays through the Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP). She also has experience in shooting non-traditional disciplines such as doubles, handicap, and 5-stand.

For more information about Bernau’s career, read here. Coverage about the Olympic Games can be found online here.

