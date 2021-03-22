A 17-year-old driver was airlifted to a Milwaukee hospital following a fiery crash Saturday evening, authorities said.

The driver, a female Madison resident, sustained non-life-threatening injuries in a collision at the intersection of Highway 20 and Oakes Road at about 9:18 p.m., according to a press release by the Mount Pleasant Police Department issued Sunday afternoon. The driver was initially transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine before being moved to the Milwaukee hospital.





Police responded to the scene of the wreck within a minute of a 911 call. Upon arrival, both vehicles were found – one a silver SUV and the other a silver sedan – engulfed in flames.

The hospitalized driver was cited for operating without a license or insurance, unreasonable or imprudent speed. As well as, failure to wear a seat belt and failure to keep the vehicle under control.

Occupants from the second vehicle, from Camp Douglas, Wis., sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

