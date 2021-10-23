Alijah Maher-Parr continues to be one of the best running backs in the state as he ran for three touchdowns in Arrowhead’s first round home win over Kenosha Bradford on Friday night. Maher-Parr ran for 251 yards in the Warhawks’ 43-27 victory.

In the first quarter, running back Keany Parks and quarterback Nate Olson both ran for touchdowns to help Kenosha Bradford grab a 14-0 lead. Arrowhead responded with a three-yard rushing touchdown run from Maher-Parr as well as a six yard touchdown connection between Charles Smith and Tripp Walsh to cut the lead to 14-13.

With two seconds left in the first quarter, Olson connected with his favorite target in Quinten Henry on a 66-yard touchdown pass to push the lead to 21-13. Arrowhead responded with 30 unanswered points including two rushing touchdowns from Maher-Parr as well as another touchdown connection between Smith and Walsh to help push the lead to 43-21.

After a rushing touchdown from Arrowhead’s Drew Nagy, Bradford added their final score of the game with a four-yard rushing touchdown from Christian Crump with 9:14 remaining in the game.

Olson led the Kenosha Bradford passing attack with 277 yards on 15-for-29 passing with one touchdown and one interception, while Arrowhead’s Charles Smith had 63 yards passing with two touchdowns and one interception. Quinten Henry led all Red Devils receivers with 178 yards on six receptions.

Bradford ends their season at 5-5 with the loss, while Arrowhead moves on to second round action with a road matchup with Mukwonago next week.