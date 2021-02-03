Mahogany Gallery, a premier art gallery and event space, located at 1422 Washington Ave is taking the lead in creating a safer and healthier Racine. This local business features art created by black American artists and other artists of African descent.

During Black History month, Mahogany Gallery and other Racine community businesses and organizations are determined to increase mask-wearing in communities of color. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, people of color are disproportionately getting COVID-19 and are more likely to be hospitalized because of the virus.

Mask Up Coalition

What started in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is now making its way south. The Mask Up Coalition consists of organizations and businesses such as Rebel Reform, the Medical College of Wisconsin, and the Milwaukee Bucks who have consistently worked to provide masks to those in need and encourage mask-wearing.

In Racine, a collaboration between the Medical College of Wisconsin, Mahogany Gallery, Rebel Converting, Racine Kiwanis, United Way of Racine County, and Kingdom Builders Fellowship Center & Outreach Ministry is bringing awareness to the importance of mask-wearing.

#MaskUpRacine

10,000 masks will be distributed to Racine residents. The United Way of Racine County will assist in this process taking place. Likewise, Kingdom Builders Fellowship Center & Outreach Ministry will be distributing food to those who are also in need.

Owner of Mahogany Gallery, Scott Terry, says, “our mission is simple, to raise awareness for the use of masks among youth and communities of color to help stop the spread of COVID.”

Mask Up MKE

How to Help

Now more than ever, it is important to mask up. The simple task of wearing a mask when leaving the house can save a life. Preventing COVID-19 can be done by wearing a face covering that is over your nose and mouth. Doing so can protect yourself and others from contracting and spreading the illness.

Take innovative by:

wash your hands

social distance 6 feet from others

get the COVID-19 vaccine if possible

volunteer with Mask up MKE

contact mahoganygalleryinfo@gmail.com to get involved

COVID-19

Staying up-to-date on how the COVID-19 virus is spreading is important as public health officials encourage residents to stay home. But having local information will help minimize the impact.

