The Department of Public Works, with the cooperation of the Racine Fire Department, has scheduled the annual wash-down of the City’s lift bridges as follows:
- Main Street Bridge: Friday, April 30, 2021, from 9:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M.
- State Street Bridge: Friday, May 7, 2021, from 9:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M.
Appropriate detours will be posted during these periods. The wash-down of the bridge provides two important functions. It removes debris which distorts the balance of the bridge span. Also, it reduces corrosion of the steel members by removing salt which accumulates during the winter months.