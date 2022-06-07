The City of Racine’s Department of Public Works announced on June 6 that the Main Street bridge will be closed soon for construction. Construction will begin on June 13, and will include maintenance and a planned gate replacement with plans to reopen on June 24. During the time of the closure, vehicles will not be allowed on the Main Street bridge.

Main Street bridge travel alternatives

Construction will force those traveling in vehicles northbound and southbound to find alternative routes. Drivers may use the detour via Dodge and State Streets. Those who are walking or riding a bike will be allowed to use the bridge during construction, however, cyclists should note that they will have to walk their bicycles across the bridge.

Those who are using the waterways underneath the bridge may do so as normal. Construction plans do not interfere with boating operations.

