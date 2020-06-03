Moving into a home for the first time can be both exciting and stressful. The chance to own a home is a dream for many, but there are also many factors in a home that are now your responsibility. Neglecting home maintenance can end up costing you thousands of dollars. Don’t make that mistake—learn about some maintenance new homeowners might not know.

Replace Your HVAC Filters

To ensure that you have quality air in your home, something you will need to keep an eye is your HVAC filter. How often you need to replace your filter may vary, but it is an important piece of maintenance new homeowners might not know about.

Test Your Sump Pump

Homeowners also need to check their sump pumps to avoid a flooded basement. A way to see if the sump pump in your basement is working is by making sure the switch is on and pouring some water into the crock to see if it will start.

Look for Leaks

Another way to prevent a flood in your home is to be on the lookout for water. More specifically, check for any water that might be on the floor from toilet or sink leakage. Leaks can become costly fast, which is why you want to stay on top of it.

Clean or Replace Your Kitchen Vent Hood Filter

As a new homeowner, you also must be aware of what goes on in your kitchen. Make it a habit to look at your kitchen vent hood filter. Like your HVAC system, you must replace your kitchen filter to ensure quality air.

Test Smoke Alarms and Other Detectors

You will also want to check and test any smoke alarms, carbon dioxide detectors, or fire extinguishers in your home to make sure they are working properly. Hopefully, you will never have to worry about them turning on, but if a dangerous situation arises, you want them to be ready to keep you safe.