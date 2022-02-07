RACINE – The Racine Theatre Guild (RTG) is holding auditions for “Mamma Mia!” on Sunday, Feb. 13 at Holy Communion Lutheran Church in Racine.

Originally scheduled to be produced at RTG in 2020, “Mamma Mia!” had been cast and in rehearsal when productions were halted in March 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of the original members will be returning to their roles.

Open auditions will take place to fill the additional parts available for individuals of all ethnicities and experience levels. The show requires a large cast and ensemble with roles for women and men ages 16 and older.

Audition Information

Auditions are Feb. 13, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Director Douglas Instenes will hold auditions at the Holy Communion Lutheran Church, 2000 W. 6th St., Racine.

Those interested in auditioning must sign-up for an hour time slot.

Bring sheet music to sing a prepared song for the audition.

An accompanist will be provided as tape recordings or unaccompanied singing are not permitted.

Wear comfortable clothing for the dance portion of the audition. Participants will be shown choreography from the show and then will perform the dance audition.

Actors and crew members will be required to be fully vaccinated to volunteer on productions.

Actors will be asked to show proof of vaccination at auditions.

Masks will be required to be worn when attending auditions and may only be removed while actively auditioning.

To register for an audition time, call RTG at 262-633-4218, or email boxoffice@racinetheatre.org.

“Mamma Mia!” will begin rehearsals in March; performances will be on the weekends from May 20 through June 12. For further information, visit www.racinetheatre.org or contact the box office at 262-633-4218.

“Mamma Mia!” Synopsis

On a Greek island paradise, Sophie is getting ready to marry her fiancé, Sky. To make her wedding day perfect, Sophie hopes and dreams that her father walks her down the aisle. The only problem? She doesn’t know who he is! After discovering secrets from her mother’s past, Sophie invites three men who could all be her father to the wedding. Intertwined with ABBA’s timeless songs, the hit musical is a celebration of love, laughter, family, and friendship. Provided by Racine Theatre Guild

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.