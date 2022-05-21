This production carries a variety of meanings to those involved, from sense of community to dream role fulfillment; but overall, the prevailing word on almost everyone’s tongues is “finally.” From 2020 to now, there was a definite struggle among the cast and crew to stay hopeful and keep the musical feeling fresh.

Elisebeth Sparks and Andrew Dorst, who play Sophie and Sky respectively, spoke with the Racine County Eye over Zoom just hours before opening night. On the subject of this two-year journey, Dorst said, “Since it has been almost three years since I’ve been able to do a production, (it) is almost like a learning process to get back into the whole flow of it all again, and almost like learning how to be in a show again.”

How the pandemic altered production

Sparks and Dorst further expressed the toll that COVID took on the production.

Waiting was the hardest part, Sparks said. She explained that it didn’t feel like it had been that long, but every time rehearsals attempted to start up again, that the truth of how much time had passed made the process feel longer and longer.