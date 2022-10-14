RACINE — A 41-year-old Racine man faces the rest of his life in prison after authorities filed 10 new charges of possession of child sex abuse materials (CSAM) after the original 2021 case against him was closed.

Matthew A. June was charged Thursday, Oct. 13, with 10 felony counts of possession of child pornography, the legal term. If convicted, he faces the rest of his life—250 years—in prison or $1 million in fines.

2nd child sex abuse materials possesion charge for June

This is the second case filed against June. In March 2021, 16 felony charges of possession of child sex abuse materials were filed, and June was given a $50,000 cash bond that has kept him in jail since. According to the current complaint against him, June denied responsibility and his defense included claims that neighborhood children were downloading the CSAM instead. His jury trial was scheduled to begin Oct. 4, 2022, but the state abandoned its case when it learned there were uncharged images that went across devices they felt would help them secure a conviction.

