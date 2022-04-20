A man is in custody after allegedly burglarizing several storage units. Racine police say a man who helped a couple move some items into a storage unit later used their code to gain entry to the facility and burglarize several units.

Jason Jones was charged Tuesday in Racine County Circuit Court with one felony count of burglary of a room, one count of misdemeanor theft, six misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property, three misdemeanor counts of gaining entry to a locked building, and 22 misdemeanor counts of bail jumping. If convicted of all charges, he faces up to 36-1/2 years in prison and/or up to $345,000 in fines.

Storage Unit Theft Discovered

According to the criminal complaint, a woman visited her storage unit and discovered the lock broken and several items missing, including three TVs and a lawnmower. Investigators discovered damaged locks on four additional units as well. Two individuals who used the services of a man later identified as Jones to help them move confirmed he had the code to gain entrance to the facility from the day he worked for them. They advised officers that Jones drove a gold-colored sedan.

Police say surveillance video shows a gold-colored sedan arriving at the storage facility on three different occasions on April 16 and April 17. When officers located Jones at his residence, there was a gold-colored sedan in the driveway. During questioning, Jones said he might have been involved in burglarizing the units but that he couldn’t remember anything specific about the items taken.

Jones remains in the Racine County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond. He will next be in court April 27 for his preliminary hearing.

