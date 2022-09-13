RACINE — A 50-year-old man is facing his 6th OWI charge after he was pulled over on I-94, and his initial breathalyzer indicated an alleged blood alcohol level of almost double the legal limit.

Charges: OWI, 6th offense among others

Reinaldo Cordero-Rodriguez, of Madison, was charged Monday in Racine County Circuit Court with a single felony charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (OWI), sixth offense, and one misdemeanor each of driving with a revoked license and failing to install an ignition interlock device. If convicted, he faces up to 11-1/2 years in prison or up to $28,100 in fines.

According to the criminal complaint, Cordero-Rodriguez was pulled over Saturday, Sept. 10, near the Highway K exit. He had an open beer in the center console of his vehicle and admitted he’d been drinking during the day. Cordero-Rodriquez failed field sobriety tests and blew a .149 on the breathalyzer.

He refused a blood draw at the hospital, and a warrant was obtained. The results of that blood draw were not yet available.

Cordero-Rodriguez was assigned a $2,500 cash bond and ordered to not possess or consume any alcohol. He was also ordered not to drive and will next be in court on Sept. 21 for his preliminary hearing.

Police & Fire

