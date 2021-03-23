RACINE – Divine J. Rothschild, 41, of Kenosha, was being held in the Racine County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond on Monday in connection with the March 12 knifepoint robbery of a Racine woman.

The Racine County District Attorney’s Office charged Rothschild with one count of armed robbery and 10 counts of felony personal ID theft-financial gain. Further, all 11 counts include a penalty enhancer for repeat offenses.

According to the criminal complaint, Racine Police investigated the robbery of a woman outside her residence in the 800 block of Illinois Street. The woman told police that she had been shopping at the Piggly Wiggly on Spring Street. Further, she noticed she was being followed by a silver vehicle. The vehicle followed her until she reached her driveway. As she unloaded the groceries from her vehicle, she saw “a black male” standing in her driveway. He pointed a knife at her and attempted to grab her purse. Further, held the knife to her neck. He then got away with the purse that contained $40 in cash, credit cards, and identification.

The woman’s husband came out of the house and yelled at the male suspect. He also saw him drive away in what appeared to be a silver Ford Fusion. The purse was found by police on March 14 near 16th Street and Oakes Road. The cash, an Educators Credit Union card, and a Capital One credit card were missing.

Tailing the suspect

Police investigators learned the silver Ford’s license plate from a surveillance video of the Piggly Wiggly store’s parking area. Another video confirmed that the Ford had followed the woman’s vehicle about 1.7 miles to her home.

Investigators also learned that the woman’s Capital One credit card was successfully used to make three purchases approximately 30 minutes after the robbery. In addition, the card was successfully used in two more purchases and five more attempted purchases the same day. The stores included Wal-Mart, Toor’s Car and Truck Plaza, Kwik Trip, T-Mobile, and Foot Locker.

Reviewing surveillance video at the various stores, investigators identified clothing that the male suspect was wearing. He was wearing a Chicago Bulls hat, hooded sweatshirt, and black pants, the complaint stated.

On March 17, officers located the silver Ford Fusion at a residence in the 5400 block of 61st Street in Kenosha. Officers obtained a search warrant for the vehicle and the residence. During the search, officers found several clothing items that matched the clothing worn by the robbery suspect when the credit card transactions were made. A woman at the residence told officers that Rothschild was staying there. Also, that he was allowed to drive her silver Ford Fusion.

According to online court records, Rothschild made an initial court appearance on Monday where a cash bond was set at $25,000. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for April 1 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 711 Wisconsin Ave.

