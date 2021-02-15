UNION GROVE – A man was charged with stalking and disorderly conduct after he followed a

woman’s car for 30 minutes here Sunday evening, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s

Office.



Michael W. Kelley Dellach, 30, was being held in the Racine County Jail on a $5,150 bond. The sheriff’s office provided no current address for Dellach. Online court records from 2011 and

2019 show that Dellach lived in Cudahy.

Deputies responded to the area of 15th Avenue and Main Street in Union Grove about 9:34 p.m.

Sunday on a report of a woman’s vehicle being followed by “an older blue work van,” according

to a sheriff’s office news release. Deputies stopped the van, driven by Dellach, who told

deputies that he had followed the vehicle from Racine to Union Grove after the vehicle had

driven past him. He informed the deputies that he “had no idea who was driving” and also stated

during an interview that “I wanted to push the limit to see how long it would take for this person

to call the police.” and “I don’t know how far I was going to follow this person.”

According to the sheriff’s office, Dellach’s van followed the woman’s vehicle for about 16 miles

over 30 minutes.



The woman told deputies that she feared for her safety and attempted to elude Dellach several

times by pulling into business parking lots in the Union Grove area. She also told deputies that

when she tried to pull out of one parking lot, Dellach attempted to use his van to block her

vehicle from leaving.

Rating: 5 out of 5.