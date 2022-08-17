A 33-year-old Racine man is facing the rest of his life in prison for alleged incest/sexually assaulting a young female relative for the past four years.

The man, who Racine County Eye is not naming to protect the identity of the girl, was charged Monday in Racine County Circuit Court with three felony counts each of second-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 16 and incest with child by a step-parent. If convicted, he faces the rest of his life – up to 240 years in prison – or up to $600,000 in fines.

Criminal complaint: Incest, sexual assault

According to the criminal complaint, officers responded on Aug. 10 for a call about a sexual assault. When they arrived, a 13-year-old girl said her stepfather had been sexually assaulting her since 2018. She had video and photographic evidence of at least three recent incidents from 2022.

When investigators confronted the man, he only admitted to the assaults because of the videos and pictures, the complaint continues. He said he sexually assaulted the girl 10 times since 2021.

More charges are expected after a thorough forensic investigation, according to the criminal complaint.

The man was assigned a $100,000 cash bond and ordered to stay away from the girl and her family. He will next be in court on Aug. 24 for his preliminary hearing.

