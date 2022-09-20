RACINE COUNTY — A 44-year-old man is facing almost 25 years in prison after he allegedly tried to use someone else’s credit card to make purchases from a Burlington supply store.

Timmothy Williams of Milwaukee was charged Monday in Racine County Circuit Court with four felony counts of personal identity theft for financial gain as a party to a crime. If convicted, he faces up to 24 years in prison or $40,000 in fines.

Stolen credit card used for fraudulent purchases

According to the criminal complaint, Williams submitted orders for products on Sept. 8, 13 and 15 from ABC Supply, 681 S. Kane Street, totaling more than $2,000 each, while using another person’s name, address, phone number and credit card. He picked up the orders in a U-Haul truck, which struck the general manager as odd and that the purchases were possibly fraudulent.

The owner of the credit card reported their card number stolen to the St. Croix Sheriff’s Department and listed one of the order totals Burlington police said matched one of the orders Williams placed, the complaint continues. The manager of the store called officers to say Williams was in the store to pick up an order.

According to the criminal complaint, Williams had a fake ID in his car with his photo but a different name. He also told police he was homeless and did work for a man named Tim who paid him in cash for delivering the supplies, but Williams didn’t really know who Tim was.

Williams was assigned a $5,000 cash bond and ordered to stay away from ABC Supply and to not have any contact with the person whose name was on the credit card. He will next be in court on Sept. 28 for his preliminary hearing.

Police & Fire

Stay up to date with emergency, crime and police encounters. The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today and never miss a beat. Visit our Police & Fire section to read more.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.