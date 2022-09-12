RACINE — A 27-year-old man is facing the rest of his life in prison after an 8-year-old girl spoke up about several instances of sexual assault against her on multiple occasions over the past year.

Luis Hernandez-Castellanos, of Racine, was charged Monday in Racine County Circuit Court with one felony count of repeated sexual assault of the same child – and at least three violations of first-degree sexual assault. If convicted he faces the next 60 years in prison.

Criminal complaint: Sexual assault

According to the criminal complaint, the girl reported being forced to have vaginal and anal intercourse with Hernandez-Castellanos on at least four separate occasions over the last year, the most recent incident at the beginning of August 2022. The attacks always occurred while the girl’s mother was at work, she told officers during a forensic interview and demonstrated how Hernandez-Castellanos would position her. The first assault happened when she was only six or seven.

Hernandez-Castellanos was assigned a $100,000 cash bond and ordered to stay away from the girl, her home, her school, and her family. He will next be in court on Sept. 21 for his preliminary hearing.

Police & Fire

Stay up to date with emergency, crime and police encounters. The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today and never miss a beat. Visit our Police & Fire section to read more.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.