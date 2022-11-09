RACINE – The Racine Police Department (RPD) is seeking Timothy L. Olson, a Racine man accused of stealing money from women he met via online dating applications.

Timothy L. Olson is wanted for allegedly using dating apps to victimize women. – Credit: Racine County Jail

Olson, 52, is described as 6-feet-3-inches tall and weighing 250 pounds. His last known address was 2058 Georgia Ave., according to online court records. He’s believed to have ties to Southeastern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois.

Misappropriating information via dating app

An arrest warrant for Olson was issued in Racine County District Court on Wednesday on five counts of felony misappropriating identification information to obtain money, according to online court records. That warrant is based on an incident under investigation by the Mount Pleasant Police Department, according to an RPD news release. RPD investigators are seeking to speak with Olson regarding a similar incident.

Anyone who may have been victimized by Olson or with information about him is urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app or website.

