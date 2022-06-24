The man accused of stabbing the mother of his unborn child to death, which also resulted in the death of the baby, has been apprehended and facing the rest of his life in prison.

William Bunch, 43, was charged in Racine County Circuit Court Friday with one felony count each of first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree intentional homicide of an unborn child with use of a dangerous weapon. Each charge carries a minimum mandatory sentence of life in prison.

Cause of death determined

The Racine County Medical Examiner determined Anderson, 31, died of multiple blunt force trauma, and her baby died of suffocation after its oxygen supply was cut off when Anderson died. She was beaten with a broom handle and stabbed multiple times with a pair of scissors, and there were quantities of blood in various rooms in her apartment. She was nine months pregnant and scheduled for a C-section two weeks after her death. Imagesof Anderson’s other children and herself from the GoFundMe page which is no longer active.

Bunch admitted he and Anderson had a sexual relationship but denied being the father of her child because his wife said she would leave him, the complaint continues. A post-mortem DNA test confirmed Bunch was the father of the child. A witness told officers Bunch left his phone at home so it wouldn’t ping a location near Anderson’s apartment and that a few days before Anderson’s death, Bunch asked them for a crowbar to break into Anderson’s home to “take care of the situation.” Bunch also apparently tried to clean up, and the witness’s statements to police confirmed what they found on the scene.

Anderson was the mother of 12- and 13-year-old girls. A family member last fall told CBS 58 News they were devastated and “drowning in hurt,” over the violent death of their mother.

“She was one of kind, she was her own individual, she was exactly the way she was suppose to be,” LaShunda Anderson, Vanessa’s sister, told the news station.

Bunch was assigned a $1,000,000 cash bond. He will next be in court on June 29 for his preliminary hearing.

Stay up to date with emergency, crime and police encounters. The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today and never miss a beat. Visit our Police & Fire section to read more.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.