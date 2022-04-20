Caledonia police say a man trying to elude police after crashing the car he was driving was taken to the hospital where an X-ray revealed he had a capsule in his rectum containing crystallized methamphetamine.

Clinton Gumieny was charged Tuesday in Racine County Circuit Court with one felony count of methamphetamine and his fourth misdemeanor count of driving with a revoked license. If convicted, he faces up to 4-1/2 years in prison and/or up to $12,500 in fines.

According to the criminal complaint, Caledonia police were called Monday to the 5100 block of 4-Mile Road for a report of a crash involving one car and down power lines. The caller believed the driver was possibly trapped inside the vehicle and might be injured. When officers arrived on scene, the driver was nowhere to be found, but they saw blood on the driver’s side airbag and a wallet containing Gumieny’s ID.

Police say a neighbor told them a man came to their door soaking wet and asking for help. When the neighbor directed the man to officers, he went the opposite direction. The witness’s doorbell video showed a man holding a black bag.

Officers located Gumieny in a camper on a property a few blocks away and took him to the hospital since it was very cold, and he had a significant gash on his left knee, the complaint continues. The defendant admitted to driving the car involved in the accident, and he had a key in his possession matching that of the vehicle. Hospital staff took X-rays of Gumieny to check for more serious injury, and they informed police there was a four-inch metal capsule in the defendant’s rectum. After a dose of laxatives, the capsule was retrieved, and after receiving permission from Gumieny, police opened it to find almost a half-gram of methamphetamine.

Gumieny remains in the Racine County Jail on a $1,500 cash bond and will next be in court April 28 for his preliminary hearing.

