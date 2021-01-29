RACINE – A 20-year-old Racine man was arrested Wednesday morning on numerous drug charges. The Racine County Sheriff’s Office also warns the public to be aware of marijuana edibles packaged to look like candy.

Anthony Luna of the 1100 block of Marquette Street was apprehended about 11 a.m. by the Racine County Sheriff’s Metro Drug Unit and agents from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. Searching his residence, officers found approximately 7 ½ lbs. of green marijuana, 46 ½ lbs. assorted marijuana edibles, 53 marijuana vape cartridges, 5 grams of psilocybin (mushrooms) plus a digital scale, packaging materials, a vacuum sealer, labels and a box of 9mm ammunition. The Sheriff’s Office estimated the street value of the drugs at $40,000.

Racine County Human Services removed a young child in the home and turned them over to family members.

Luna was charged with:

Possession of marijuana with intent to deliver

Keeper of a drug place

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Child neglect

He was being held in the Racine County Jail.

Sheriff Christopher Schmaling was concerned by the packaging materials seized in the arrest.

“I find it concerning this drug dealer was clearly targeting our children by distributing drugs in what resembles candy and snack packaging,” he said in a news release. “I would strongly encourage parents and caregivers to carefully inspect what is in their home and their child’s possession. Do not be deceived.”