A man wanted in Indiana and Wisconsin was taken into custody Friday afternoon after a stand-off with police.

Racine County Sheriff Chris Schmaling sent a notice at 11:28 a.m. Friday asking the public to steer clear of the area of Echo Lane and Bryd Avenue because of an “ongoing critical incident.” School leadership told Racine County Eye at noon they had not received lockdown orders.

“Racine County called and said ‘it was contained,’ and that it didn’t affect our school at all. We have no idea what was happening,” administrators said.

Shortly after 3 p.m. Friday, Schmaling issued a statement announcing the end of the incident.

Shadoun Marks was taken into custody without incident after he barricaded himself inside a home in the 4900 block of Byrd Avenue. Marks is wanted in Indiana in relation to a warrant for failing to appear in court for a drug possession case and in Wisconsin for a parole violation related to a burglar conviction.

The U.S. Marshals, Racine police, as well as SWAT and crisis negotiators participated in Marks’ apprehension.

Marks was booked into the Racine County Jail, but charges are not listed yet.

