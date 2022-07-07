The 52-year-old Racine man who allegedly threatened a Waterford bank employee by saying his briefcase held a bomb never threatened bank staff before.

David Brown was charged Thursday in Racine County Circuit Court with a single misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. If convicted, he faces up to 90 days in jail and/or up to $1,000 in fines.

Criminal complaint

Paddock Lake bank branch

According to the criminal complaint, Brown was seen last month at a Community State Bank branch in Paddock Lake saying things about the world ending and seeing everyone on the other side. Employees there were un-nerved enough to close Brown’s account and issue him a cashier’s check. Then, on July 1 and July 2, Brown was seen wandering around the Waterford location with a bag that appeared out of place after the bank closed.

Waterford bank branch

On July 5, Brown approached the drive-thru window of the Waterford branch and was told he was no longer a customer there, the complaint continues. He was informed that a cashier’s check was being issued for his funds, but he demanded cash and held a briefcase demanding the bank, “change out these Benjamins.” After he was told to take his money and wait by his vehicle for the cashier’s check, Brown said he had a “time-sensitive” device in his briefcase and anyone who tried to take it would be sorry.

After the incident was over, employees told Racine County Sheriff’s deputies that Brown has never threatened bank employees before but has always appeared “paranoid” and “dodgy,” the complaint reads. When he was speaking with bank employees, he used a British accent, and when he talked with deputies, he affected an Australian accent.

Brown was assigned a $1,000 cash bond and ordered to not have any contact with Community State Bank. He will next be in court on September 12 for a status conference.

