RACINE – A 48-year-old Racine man is facing the next four decades behind bars for allegedly stealing from his mother and brother.

Dwayne Gray was charged Tuesday in Racine County Circuit Court with two felony charges of moveable theft with special facts, one misdemeanor charge of theft, and five felony charges with an additional three misdemeanor counts of bail jumping. If convicted, he faces up to 45 years in prison and/or up to $110,000 in fines.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman told police she was not home between May 2 and 7, 2022, and during that time, Gray, who is one of her sons, broke into her room, stealing her TV and her gun plus his brother’s gun. The brother told police he had video surveillance showing Gray taking the TV from their mother’s room.

Gray accuses his friends of stealing

During his conversation with police, Gray said he let three friends into the home and accused them of stealing the TV and guns but also his mother’s jewelry, her checkbook, and a coffee maker, the complaint continues. The brother confirmed other people were present in the home while his mother was gone, but he didn’t know who they were. Gray reportedly told his mother he had given the items away.

Gray was assigned a $2,500 cash bond and ordered to not have any contact with his mother or brother. He will next be in court on July 13 for his preliminary hearing.

