A Sturtevant man could spend the next decade in prison after he was charged with his sixth OWI for allegedly causing a multi-car accident while driving under the influence.

Jonathan Knutson, 41, was charged Wednesday in Racine County Circuit Court with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (OWI) as a 5th or 6th offense. If convicted, he could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison and/or up to $25,000 in fines.

Criminal complaint: 6th OWI

According to the criminal complaint, three cars were stopped Tuesday for a red light at the intersection of Northwestern Avenue and Newman Road when a fourth car hit the back of the third car, causing a chain-reaction accident. Knutson failed field sobriety tests and his BAC breathalyzer came back as .166, a little more than twice the legal limit. He also agreed to an evidentiary blood draw, the results of which were not available for his initial appearance.

Knutson was given a $1,000 cash bond and a $5,000 signature bond and ordered not to possess or consume alcohol and not to drive at all. He will next be in court on July 7 for his preliminary hearing.

