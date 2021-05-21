RACINE – A 23-year-old Racine was apprehended after causing disturbances at two businesses and allegedly punching a store manager on Tuesday.

Jacque M. Fipps was charged by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office with misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly contact, three counts of felony bail jumping and three counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. All of the charges carry a repeat offender penalty enhancers.

According to the criminal complaint, Racine Police were dispatched to Meineke Car Care, 6006 21st St., about 5:52 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a male who was running in and out of the roadway, going through cars and damaging property. Police dispatch was advised by Fipps’ sister that he had relapsed into meth use and was under the influence. Officers searched the area around the business but were unable to locate Fipps.

A short time later, police were called to Dunham’s Sporting Goods in Regency Mall, 5600 Durand Ave. on a report of a man who had walked into the store, thrown items on the floor and punched an employee in the face. Police found Fipps walking in the mall’s north parking lot where he was observed making gang hand signs, “appeared to be talking to himself and having difficulties keeping his balance,” the complaint stated. He was taken into custody.

A Dunham’s manager told police that he was told by an employee that a man, later identified as Fipps, had entered the store, starting throwing merchandise around and left. Fipps then re-entered Dunham’s where the manager confronted him and told him to leave. The manager followed Fipps by about 1 foot to make sure he was leaving. Fipps told the manager that he would “square up on you” if he didn’t stop following. He then punched the manager in the mouth, splitting his lip. Police also observed a broken store mannequin laying on the ground and merchandise thrown around in several locations.

Fipps made an initial court appearance on Wednesday where cash bond was set at $250 and a signature bond was set at $2,000. Fipps was also ordered to have no contact with Meineke Car Care or Dunham’s Sporting Goods. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 3 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

