A Racine man allegedly fired two shots into the driver’s side truck door of a parked SUV for seemingly no reason and now could spend almost 20 years behind bars.

Ramon Lascarez-Antonio, 25, was charged Monday in Racine County Circuit Court with one felony count each of first degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon and marijuana possession plus one misdemeanor count each of obstruction and criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct, both with use of a dangerous weapon. If convicted, he faces up to 18 years in prison or $56,000 in fines.

Criminal complaint: shots fired into truck door

According to the criminal complaint, Lascarez-Antonio attended a casual get-together Friday in the 600 block of Memorial Drive when he randomly approached an SUV parked on the street and fired twice into the driver’s side truck door. Witnesses say Lascarez-Antonio was already intoxicated when he arrived at the house, and a woman who was standing near the truck laid flat on the ground to avoid getting shot when the defendant opened fire.

Lascarez-Antonio was apprehended in the alley behind the residence, and a loaded Smith and Wesson pistol magazine was found in the pocket of his hoodie. The gun itself was located in the alley and had a fully loaded magazine and a bullet jammed into the chamber and another stuck in the ejection portion, the complaint reads.

At his initial appearance, Lascarez-Antonio was assigned a $10,000 cash bond and ordered to stay away from the owner of the SUV and the young woman. He was also ordered to not consume or possess alcohol. Lascarez-Antonio will next be in court on August 3 for his preliminary hearing.

