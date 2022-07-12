RACINE, WI – A Racine man convicted of sexually assaulting a child could face more time in prison after he allegedly allowed the battery to die on his GPS ankle bracelet, preventing law enforcement from being able to confirm his whereabouts.

Jose M. Rodriguez, 38, was charged Tuesday in Racine County Circuit Court with a single felony count of tampering with a GPS device. He faces 3-1/2 years in prison and/or up to $10,000 in fines if convicted. Because he is considered a repeat offender, he could have up to four years added to any sentence he might receive.

Lifetime GPS tracking device

According to the criminal complaint, Rodriguez must wear a GPS tracking bracelet for the rest of his life after he was charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child but was convicted of third-degree sexual assault in a plea deal with prosecutors. He was convicted of sexual assault in 2010 as a habitual offender and served nine years in prison. Rodriguez charged the battery for his GPS device on May 31, 2022, but it was dead by June 3. His last known location was the 900 block of N. Memorial Drive.

Rodriguez was in custody on July 12 for his initial appearance, during which he was assigned a $1,000 cash bond. He will next be in court on July 20 for his preliminary hearing.

