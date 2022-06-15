A man who was out of jail on extended supervision allegedly cut of his court-ordered GPS monitoring anklet and didn’t return it. He’s also facing charges for allegedly pointing a gun at a woman at a local bar.

Kurtis King was charged Wednesday in Racine County Circuit Court with one misdemeanor count each of theft of moveable property (GPS monitoring anklet) and disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon. Both charges were filed with a repeater enhancer. If convicted, King faces up to six years in prison and/or up to $11,000 in fines.

Two criminal complaints

Theft of moveable property/GPS monitoring anklet

According to the two criminal complaints filed against him, King was convicted of burglary and heroin possession and was on extended supervision as part of his sentence on December 8, 2021, when he cut off his GPS monitoring anklet. His parole officer said he did it because he violated a violent no-contact order with a former girlfriend. When King was arrested on December 21, 2021, he said he left the anklet at a gas station, but it has never been recovered or returned.

Disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon

In April 2022, King and another man were at a local bar when the man punched a woman in the face after he tried to start an argument with her. When the woman followed the man outside to confront him, King pointed a gun in her face and told her to back up, the second complaint reads. The woman told police she didn’t know the man, but she was acquainted with King.

King was assigned a $500 cash bond for both the theft and the disorderly conduct charges. He will next be in court on August 29 for a status conference for each case.

Stay up to date with emergency, crime and police encounters. The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today and never miss a beat. Visit our Police & Fire section to read more.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.