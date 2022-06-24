A Racine man is facing over a decade behind bars after he allegedly pointed a gun at the mother of his child after he accused her of cheating on him.

Kevin Hatley was charged Friday in Racine County Circuit Court with a single felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon and one misdemeanor count each with a domestic violence enhancement of pointing a gun at another person and disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon. If convicted, he faces up to 12 years in prison and/or up to $46,000 in fines. Because Hatley has prior felony and misdemeanor convictions for drug possession, he could have additional time and/or fine amounts added to any sentence he receives.

Woman threatened with gun in front of son

According to the criminal complaint, Hatley was dropping off his son on Thursday with the boy’s mother when he pointed a handgun at the woman and accused her of cheating on him. The boy confirmed his mother’s statement. When officers caught up with Hatley in a nearby alley, he no longer had the handgun, but it was recovered with a laser attachment in the backyard of a home along Hatley’s route through the alley.

Hatley was assigned a $25,000 cash bond and ordered not to have weapons of any kind or any contact with the mother of his child. He will next be in court on June 30 for his preliminary hearing.

