RACINE – A man who said he didn’t mean to drive away from the scene is facing jail time after a hit and run with a police squad car.

Keith Brown has his initial appearance Wednesday to face a single misdemeanor charge of hit and run of an attended vehicle. If convicted, he faces up to six months in jail and/or up to $1,000 in fines.

The hit and run

According to the criminal complaint, Racine officers at 8:15 p.m. on February 1, 2022, were dispatched to the area of 19th Street and Taylor Avenue for a report of shots fired. While officers were in their squad cars with hazard lights activated talking to each other, a vehicle approached and struck one of the squad cars.

Police say they went after the car and followed it through several turns in the neighborhood before the driver pulled over. Officers approached and identified the driver as Brown who told them he didn’t mean to leave the scene.

When charges were originally filed in February against Brown, he did not report to court, and bench warrant was issued for his arrest. He was in custody and in court on Wednesday where he was assigned a $500 signature bond. Brown will next be in court on May 23 for a status conference.

