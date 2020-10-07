Advertisements

RACINE – Thomas William Taylor, 45, of Racine, was charged by the Racine County District attorney with disorderly conduct and use of a dangerous weapon following a domestic dispute on Monday.

The disorderly conduct charge, a misdemeanor, was enhanced because Taylor allegedly used a dangerous weapon and carries an additional fine because it is related to a domestic abuse incident.

According to the criminal complaint, someone called the Racine Police to a residence in the 1000 block of Hagerer Street on a reported stabbing. Officers observed that the woman who answered the door “had a large amount of blood on the fleece jacket she wore.” The complaint stated that officers had to separate Taylor and the woman to obtain statements.

The woman told officers that Taylor had gone to his brother’s house earlier Monday, where the brothers got into a fight. When Taylor returned home, the woman added that she tried to grab a cigarette off the coffee table, which caused him to become upset. He then allegedly slapped her, pushed her to the ground, and threatened to kill her before going to the kitchen and grabbing a knife.

In the complaint, the woman stated that Taylor “held the knife up to his neck, demonstrating how he was going to kill her.” The woman tried to grab the knife, but Taylor fought with her and ended up cutting his finger, she said.

Taylor, meanwhile, told police that in the argument with his brother, his brother “told him to kill himself, so he went home to ‘show his brother’ by harming himself.”

Taylor was in custody in the Racine County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.

READ MORE: D.A. Charges Homeless Man With ID Theft, Racine man in custody on six endangering safety charges for shooting