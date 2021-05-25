CALEDONIA – An Oshkosh man was charged by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office with operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and felony bail jumping in connection with the theft of a car here last November.

Dustin L. Rodman, 31, made an initial court appearance on Monday where cash bond was set at $400. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 10 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, according to online court records.

Car Theft in 2020

According to the criminal complaint, a Caledonia Police Department officer responded to 4900 Kings Cove Road on a report of a suspicious vehicle on Nov. 9, 2020. The officer found a 2016 Honda Civic parked on the grass of a cul-de-sac. The officer spoke with the car’s owner by telephone who said the car was taken that day while he was working at Armstrong Park, 3901 Hwy. 31.

At around the same time, Caledonia Police were called to the Country Pump Bar, 4713 Hwy 31. A man, later identified as Rodman, had come into the business saying that he had crashed a car and then retracted the statement saying he was being chased by “people trying to murder him,” according to the complaint. Rodman was taken to a local hospital because he appeared to be on drugs. A Caledonia Police officer noted that the Country Pump is across the street from Kings Cove Road so he suspected that Rodman had been driving the Honda.

A Caledonia Police officer, who met with Rodman at the hospital, reported that Rodman was shirtless wearing gray jogging pants. Rodman was placed under arrest and agreed to make a statement. He told the officer that he had “ingested several drugs and did not remember stealing a vehicle.”

In a further investigation, police reviewed surveillance video from the JMBA Center in Armstrong Park that showed “a thin, shirtless male wearing light colored pants” walking to the driver’s side of a parked Honda Civic and opening the door. The video showed the man, confirmed to be Rodman, driving the vehicle from the scene.

The Honda’s owner told police that after receiving his car back from the tow company, the passenger side mirror was damaged and had to be replaced at a cost of $430.

A warrant for Rodman’s arrest was issued on Dec. 15, 2020, according to online court records. He was in custody Monday when the initial court appearance was held.