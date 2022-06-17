A Racine man is facing up to a year in jail for allegedly pointing a gun at another motorist on I-94 when the other driver cut him off.

Frank Archibald was charged Thursday in Racine County Circuit Court with one misdemeanor count each of pointing a firearm at another and disorderly conduct with a dangerous weapon. If convicted, he faces up to a year in jail and/or up to $11,000 in fines.

Criminal complaint: Man points gun at other driver

According to the criminal complaint, Archibald and another driver were heading south on I-94 shortly before midnight Wednesday when the other driver changed lanes without a turn signal and cut Archibald off. Archibald rolled down his window and pointed a silver and black handgun at the other driver at which point the other motorist slowed down and allowed Archibald to pass him.

Archibald said he was bullied by another driver who not only cut him off but continued to slam on their breaks, the complaint continues. He denied pointing the gun at the other driver, telling officers the motorist must have seen the gun on Archibald’s hip. A gun was found in Archibald’s car, and he does have a concealed carry permit.

During his initial appearance, Archibald was assigned a $5,000 signature bond and ordered to not carry any firearms outside his residence. He will next be in court on August 15 for a status conference.

