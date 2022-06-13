A Racine man is facing the rest of his life in prison after the alleged sexual assault of a girl from the time she was four until she was nine or 10.

Oscar Gomez was charged Monday in Racine County Circuit Court with a single felony count of repeat sexual assault of the same child. If convicted, he faces up to 60 years in prison. Child sexual assault is considered such a serious crime, there are no financial penalties attached.

Criminal complaint: Child sexual assault

According to the criminal complaint, a girl reported to her mother that Gomez began sexually assaulting her when she was just four years old and that the abuse continued until she was nine or 10. The assaults included touching and full penetration. Gomez was close to the family and often trusted to care for the girl and her siblings.

Gomez was assigned a $75,000 cash bond and ordered to not have any contact with the girl or her family. He will next be in court on June 22 for his preliminary hearing.

