RACINE — A 36-year-old man is facing a possible life sentence for sexual assault of a minor after he allegedly led a 15-year-old girl to his apartment and had sex with her.

Marcus Minor, of Racine, was charged Monday, November 14, in Racine County Circuit Court with one felony count each of second-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 16 and child enticement, both with repeater enhancers for previous convictions for theft. If convicted, he faces the rest of his life—77 years—in prison or $200,000 in fines.

The criminal complaint: sexual assault of a child under 16

According to the criminal complaint, a teenage girl on Sept. 21, 2022, ran away from her group home and went to a friend’s home. At about 1 a.m., she attempted to turn herself in to Racine police because she knew they were looking for her as a runaway. While she was standing outside the police station, Minor approached her, asked her name, and eventually led her to his apartment where he had vaginal and oral sex with her.

Surveillance video from the police station and from a nearby intersection confirmed that Minor and the girl entered his apartment at 2:09 a.m., the complaint reads. At 2:20 a.m., the girl is seen fleeing the apartment building wearing a blanket.

According to the criminal complaint, when officers questioned Minor, he denied the incident with the girl. Eventually, he admitted to having vaginal and oral sex with her despite knowing her age.

Minor was assigned a $25,000 cash bond and ordered not to have any contact with the girl. He will next be in court on Nov. 23 for his preliminary hearing.

